Two Oceans organisers heading to court over criticism
04 May 2025 - 00:00
The board of the Two Oceans marathon and its chairperson Antoinette Cavanagh have approached the Johannesburg high court in an effort to gag runner and blogger Stuart Mann, seeking an urgent order that he delete certain critical online posts and apologise for making them ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.