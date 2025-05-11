Homeless woman waiting for payout five years after medical negligence victory
Her lawyer already first applied for a trial date for amount in 2020
11 May 2025 - 00:00
Five years after winning a medical negligence lawsuit against the Eastern Cape health department, a Gqeberha woman is homeless, destitute and waiting for a court date to determine the amount of money to be paid to her...
