Mom fumes over bully's head-butt at posh KZN school
CCTV shows first-team rugby player at Maritzburg College assaulting younger boy who refused to hand over his iPhone
11 May 2025 - 00:00
Sandisa Myeza, 15, was backed against a wall at school as a stocky first XV rugby player, angered by Sandisa’s refusal to hand over his new iPhone, head-butted him and broke his nose...
