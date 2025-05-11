Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
A significant number of ANC MPs who are also members of its national executive committee (NEC) are none too pleased with the DA’s continued presence within the government of national unity. They had believed its decision to not vote for the ill-fated budget was a kiss of death. But, alas, the DA has survived in the GNU for more than a month since then. At a meeting in Johannesburg last week, these MPs apparently told secretary-general Fikile Mbalula as much, noting that his unwillingness to call an NEC meeting at which the matter could be brought to finality was counterproductive. His views, they insisted, did not constitute the organisation's views.
His public response was that it was ill-discipline to share their frustrations with the party leadership and then leak details to the media (read Sunday Times). If you can read for meaning, take this: “There is no caucus of the ANC that can rebel against the ANC. People have got a choice to join other political parties; those members of the caucus have been disciplined. They took an order from their party. They’ve raised their views and we respect their views. Even if it is decent and I will report to the officials on Monday and I will raise it with the national working committee about some of the issues raised.” This was the response by Mbalula.
The MPs say the DA is not just a belligerent partner, it is actively trying to sabotage the GNU. The latest in this long-running saga is the DA effectively calling efforts at redress contained in the Employment Amendment Act racialised quotas. Its list of grievances includes the Bela Act, Expropriation Act and, of course, disagreements on the budget. The DA, in their eyes, seems to be undecided about being a partner in this GNU. So why, ANC MPs wonder, is there no decision and no debate on the DA’s continued presence within the GNU?
At their last engagement with party president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile, Ramaphosa said: “You must not interrupt your adversary as they are making a mistake, and they now see they put themselves into a cul-de-sac. It is the most unpleasant position which they have put themselves into.”
Mashatile said: “There is no one who, as a minister, can continue to enjoy to implement programmes of a government budget they opposed and voted against. It can't be done and I think the chief whip [Mdumiseni Ntuli] must make it clear to them so by the time we get to the house, and they continue not to vote for the budget, they must have received this message.”
While the ANC top leaders appeared to have sobered up to the need to keep the DA as a central part of the GNU days after these comments were made, they don’t seem to have shared this message with their MPs. Alternatively, the MPs are defiant, believing the GNU can survive without the DA. This is why they demand that the NEC, ordinarily convened by Mbalula, should meet so there’s clarity within the organisation. It’s hard to disagree. Why would the ANC, at a time of much tumult and anxiety, decide not to convene the highest decision-making body between conferences? Would it not help calm the waters?
The ANC has apparently decided to focus on ensuring the budget is passed and that the parliamentary troops and the NEC will meet after the fact. That’s a sure way of sinking the head into the sand and hoping the problem goes away. No? Some say the fissures are sponsored by factions linked to Mashatile and national chair Gwede Mantashe, who can’t wait to see the back of the DA. Given their way, they would get the EFF in to increase the majority for the GNU minus the DA. But surviving a motion of no confidence in that environment would be anybody’s guess.
The failure to convene the NEC has, at least publicly, led to EFF leader Julius Malema’s exasperation. He said a week ago that South Africa must prepare for John Steenhuisen being president. What could he possibly mean? Perhaps that the EFF, working with the MK Party and the DA — if the latter is promised the presidency — could pull off a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa? On the surface, this seems unlikely. But if you recall how Parks Tau was removed as mayor and the then DA’s Herman Mashaba took over the country’s biggest metro council, then it’s not far-fetched. But the sponsors of both the ANC and the DA are likely to torpedo such an arrangement for what it portends regarding their investments.
So if Mbalula does not call an NEC meeting at which this outcome is possible, if not likely, is it because he doesn’t have enough numbers in that crucial structure? It’s the height of folly though to postpone an NEC debate and put a decision on the future of the GNU in perpetual abeyance. It creates instability, the very thing that militates against investments and progress in general. What matters to most South Africans is not so much whether a strong faction of the ANC wants the DA or the EFF in the GNU. It is that the ANC must have a strong back to decide on a partner and stick with it through thick and thin. Prevaricating creates confusion among poor MPs who keep holding on to empty words like “the DA is defining itself out of the GNU”.
Happy reading,
Makhudu Sefara
Editor
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear reader,
A significant number of ANC MPs who are also members of its national executive committee (NEC) are none too pleased with the DA’s continued presence within the government of national unity. They had believed its decision to not vote for the ill-fated budget was a kiss of death. But, alas, the DA has survived in the GNU for more than a month since then. At a meeting in Johannesburg last week, these MPs apparently told secretary-general Fikile Mbalula as much, noting that his unwillingness to call an NEC meeting at which the matter could be brought to finality was counterproductive. His views, they insisted, did not constitute the organisation's views.
His public response was that it was ill-discipline to share their frustrations with the party leadership and then leak details to the media (read Sunday Times). If you can read for meaning, take this: “There is no caucus of the ANC that can rebel against the ANC. People have got a choice to join other political parties; those members of the caucus have been disciplined. They took an order from their party. They’ve raised their views and we respect their views. Even if it is decent and I will report to the officials on Monday and I will raise it with the national working committee about some of the issues raised.” This was the response by Mbalula.
The MPs say the DA is not just a belligerent partner, it is actively trying to sabotage the GNU. The latest in this long-running saga is the DA effectively calling efforts at redress contained in the Employment Amendment Act racialised quotas. Its list of grievances includes the Bela Act, Expropriation Act and, of course, disagreements on the budget. The DA, in their eyes, seems to be undecided about being a partner in this GNU. So why, ANC MPs wonder, is there no decision and no debate on the DA’s continued presence within the GNU?
At their last engagement with party president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile, Ramaphosa said: “You must not interrupt your adversary as they are making a mistake, and they now see they put themselves into a cul-de-sac. It is the most unpleasant position which they have put themselves into.”
Mashatile said: “There is no one who, as a minister, can continue to enjoy to implement programmes of a government budget they opposed and voted against. It can't be done and I think the chief whip [Mdumiseni Ntuli] must make it clear to them so by the time we get to the house, and they continue not to vote for the budget, they must have received this message.”
While the ANC top leaders appeared to have sobered up to the need to keep the DA as a central part of the GNU days after these comments were made, they don’t seem to have shared this message with their MPs. Alternatively, the MPs are defiant, believing the GNU can survive without the DA. This is why they demand that the NEC, ordinarily convened by Mbalula, should meet so there’s clarity within the organisation. It’s hard to disagree. Why would the ANC, at a time of much tumult and anxiety, decide not to convene the highest decision-making body between conferences? Would it not help calm the waters?
The ANC has apparently decided to focus on ensuring the budget is passed and that the parliamentary troops and the NEC will meet after the fact. That’s a sure way of sinking the head into the sand and hoping the problem goes away. No? Some say the fissures are sponsored by factions linked to Mashatile and national chair Gwede Mantashe, who can’t wait to see the back of the DA. Given their way, they would get the EFF in to increase the majority for the GNU minus the DA. But surviving a motion of no confidence in that environment would be anybody’s guess.
The failure to convene the NEC has, at least publicly, led to EFF leader Julius Malema’s exasperation. He said a week ago that South Africa must prepare for John Steenhuisen being president. What could he possibly mean? Perhaps that the EFF, working with the MK Party and the DA — if the latter is promised the presidency — could pull off a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa? On the surface, this seems unlikely. But if you recall how Parks Tau was removed as mayor and the then DA’s Herman Mashaba took over the country’s biggest metro council, then it’s not far-fetched. But the sponsors of both the ANC and the DA are likely to torpedo such an arrangement for what it portends regarding their investments.
So if Mbalula does not call an NEC meeting at which this outcome is possible, if not likely, is it because he doesn’t have enough numbers in that crucial structure? It’s the height of folly though to postpone an NEC debate and put a decision on the future of the GNU in perpetual abeyance. It creates instability, the very thing that militates against investments and progress in general. What matters to most South Africans is not so much whether a strong faction of the ANC wants the DA or the EFF in the GNU. It is that the ANC must have a strong back to decide on a partner and stick with it through thick and thin. Prevaricating creates confusion among poor MPs who keep holding on to empty words like “the DA is defining itself out of the GNU”.
Happy reading,
Makhudu Sefara
Editor
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Shock as Mashatile's bodyguards cleared of N1 assault in disciplinary hearing
Take the money and run: Daybreak chair quits hours after R625k payment
SA-US tensions rise over resettlement of Afrikaner ‘refugees’
Lesufi set to axe several department heads after lifestyle audit findings
Riding to Pretoria in fine style
Nothing could stop our taxi, not even a uniformed metro cop
Surf's up for headless chickens: Ritual slaughter bedevils KZN beaches
Going somewhere slowly, albeit safely and comfortably
Emojis on trial in ‘sex pest’ Mbenenge probe
Unpaid doctors, food shortages rock Gauteng public hospitals
Joburg-Pretoria Gautrain fare lower than taxis for qualifying commuters
'Chiefs to axe Nabi'
Amakhosi end decade-long cup jinx
Akani Simbine, Zak Nene star as South Africa storm World Relays in style
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos