Shock as Mashatile's bodyguards cleared of N1 assault in disciplinary hearing
Allegations of 'rigged' process in disciplinary hearing over videoed roadside beating
11 May 2025 - 00:00
The eight notorious bodyguards of deputy president Paul Mashatile displayed stunning “impunity” and shocking disregard for due process during their almost two-year long disciplinary hearing, including unexplained no-shows and calling in sick without medical certificates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.