Take the money and run: Daybreak chair quits hours after R625k payment
Bojane Segooa resigns with immediate effect while chickens die around her and staff go without salaries
11 May 2025 - 00:00
As Daybreak staff went unpaid this week and thousands of chickens suffered and died in filthy cages, the chair of the taxpayer-funded company had one thing on her mind — securing a final R625,000 pay cheque and quitting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.