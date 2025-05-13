Local Heroes Awards: nominate an Eastern Cape changemaker now

Sunday Times’ sister publication, the Daily Dispatch, is calling for nominations for the 2025 edition of its annual Local Heroes Awards.

Whether it’s through acts of kindness, leadership, courage or service, these awards champion ordinary citizens making an extraordinary difference in the lives of the Eastern Cape community.

Together with headline sponsor Johnson’s, winners are selected from a pool of finalists, whose stories are published in the Daily Dispatch.

“Local Heroes is the Daily Dispatch’s chance to share the amazing things being done by our residents with the broader community,” said Cheri-Ann James, the publication's editor-in-chief.

“There are so many people going above and beyond to better the lives of others and uplift our province who need to be recognised and celebrated, and we are proud to be able to tell their stories and help their causes.”