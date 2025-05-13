Local Heroes Awards: nominate an Eastern Cape changemaker now
Daily Dispatch’s annual awards celebrate ordinary citizens who are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of their communities
Sunday Times’ sister publication, the Daily Dispatch, is calling for nominations for the 2025 edition of its annual Local Heroes Awards.
Whether it’s through acts of kindness, leadership, courage or service, these awards champion ordinary citizens making an extraordinary difference in the lives of the Eastern Cape community.
Together with headline sponsor Johnson’s, winners are selected from a pool of finalists, whose stories are published in the Daily Dispatch.
“Local Heroes is the Daily Dispatch’s chance to share the amazing things being done by our residents with the broader community,” said Cheri-Ann James, the publication's editor-in-chief.
“There are so many people going above and beyond to better the lives of others and uplift our province who need to be recognised and celebrated, and we are proud to be able to tell their stories and help their causes.”
Last year, 12 winners walked away with R20,000 at the Local Heroes gala dinner. Held at the East London International Convention Centre, it was hosted by media personality Leanne Manas, with special guest Miss World SA 2024 first runner-up Nande Mabala.
One of 2024’s Local Heroes, Owen King, and four members of his Fantastic Dance Crew performed a spirited freestyle show at the event.
The Fantastic Dance Crew are young children and teens from Mdantsane who spend their afternoons learning pantsula, kwassa kwassa and contemporary dance at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.
King, 32, has mentored many adolescents helping them to find their paths, stay away from substance abuse and express their creativity.
“I would like to thank my family, God and the family of Fantastic Dance Crew, Ben Rexana from CyfaDance,” he said.
Fellow winner, Amalinda’s Ngwekazi Makaba, 34, from the Nam Foundation, a nonprofit that organises sanitary pack drives and educational programmes for schoolchildren, said: “To be a Local Hero means leadership. It means that people believe in what you do, or what our organisation does. It’s not just about me, but also about our beneficiaries. It’s bigger than I alone.”
Ryan Megaw, Eastern Cape GM of Arena Holdings, the owner of Daily Dispatch, said: “Local Heroes celebrates everyday people who make an extraordinary difference in our communities. Many do so not for acknowledgment or with financial backing, but simply because they see a need that needs to be met.
“Our goal is to recognise these heroes in our midst and amplify the positive change they are spearheading. Local Heroes shines a spotlight on their stories and elevates their work by connecting them with broader support networks.
“So if you know of a hero who deserves recognition, please nominate them and become part of a movement that proves that there are still lots of good news stories happening all the time.”
Nominate your Local Hero now. Here’s how:
Nominations for the 2025 edition of the Local Heroes Awards can be submitted by emailing a 500-word motivation to localheroes@dispatch.co.za.
Nominations must include all the necessary details, including the nominee’s name, cellphone number and email address. Unsuccessful nominees from previous years may be renominated for the 2025 awards.
Nominations close on July 31 2025.
This article was sponsored by Arena Holdings, the publisher of Daily Dispatch and Sunday Times.