Eastern Cape education department exam paper printing contract challenged

18 May 2025 - 00:00 By SABELO SKITI
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

The Eastern Cape education department is keeping mum about an alleged blunder in a R170m tender to print examination papers that has led to the matter ending up in court...

