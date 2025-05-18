Listeriosis victims forced to sell home, downgrade school as medical bills soar
Impact on family described as Tiger Brands agrees to settle some claims
18 May 2025 - 00:00
Monthla Ngobeni's family had to sell their suburban home in Polokwane to pay about R700,000 for surgery and medical bills after she contracted listeriosis while pregnant...
