Mayhem and waste at department of military veterans
Parliamentary committee requests intervention by president and defence minister to right 'wrecked ship'
18 May 2025 - 00:00
The department of military veterans spent more than R24m in an ad hoc deal with a travel agency after their contract ended in 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.