'Your company should get you bodyguards’
Delinquent tenant threatens journalist after his eviction from a luxury Umhlanga penthouse which he left with extensive damages — and outstanding rent of more than R1m
18 May 2025 - 00:00
After a three-year tussle and more than R800,000 in legal fees, Johannesburg doctor Blaine Bloy has finally evicted a delinquent tenant who lived free in his palatial Umhlanga apartment...
