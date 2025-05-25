Harvest of goodwill: Two farmers' passion is stronger than skin colour
The future of farming in South Africa is in good hands if Lehlohonolo Phakoe and Daneman Smit are anything to go by
25 May 2025 - 00:00
While some Afrikaners are fleeing in search of greener pastures, the future of farming in South Africa is in good hands if Lehlohonolo Phakoe and Daneman Smit are anything to go by...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.