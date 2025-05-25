Overcrowding, hijacked homes: disaster unfolds in Mayfair
Parents of toddlers killed in fire at makeshift daycare in Joburg suburb speak about their pain
25 May 2025 - 00:00
Parents of toddlers who died in a fire that engulfed a makeshift one-room crèche in Johannesburg are pleading for counselling and an expedited investigation, with one wishing their child minder could face the death penalty for her alleged negligence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.