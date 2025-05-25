Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
We all know that our country has been grappling with the spectre of kidnappings.
Today the Sunday Times reports on a new trend in which kidnappers use rape and sexual assault of victims — both men and women — as a way to secure quick ransom payouts. The criminals make videos of the assaults and send them to family members in a bid to force them to make expeditious payments. What’s worse, some of the kidnappings affect not wealthy but ordinary people who are forced to endure stomach-turning pain for modest payments. Some of the videos seen by the Sunday Times will pull at your heartstrings. They indicate the levels to which our crime situation has plummeted.
Still on crime, the much talked-about Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has led to debates about how Team SA has performed and what’s next. Our thought leaders delve into this and many other issues — like land, crime and economics — which in different ways are part of this developing story.
Elsewhere we report on communications minister Solly Malatsi’s directive that seeks to relax BEE regulations in the ICT sector, which could open the door for Elon Musk’s Starlink. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the ANC, with one senior leader describing it as “a win for the DA”, and an organisation advocating for the ICT sector calling it illegal. Malatsi talks to us about the directive and denies it was created for Trump's SA-born billionaire buddy. Is this headed to the courts and what are its implications for transformation — or is it simply a home run for Starlink?
In Business Times, a legal showdown is looming over the sale of Shell's downstream business in South Africa. At the heart of the battle is a decision by Swiss energy firm Gunvor to dump Afrifund Investments, led by businessman Sipho Maseko, as its local BEE partner. Maseko and his investment vehicle are said to be considering legal action after the company was dumped at the last minute in favour of Matasis Investment Holdings, a Joburg-based company fronted by former Northern Cape premier Manne Dipico. This has led to accusations that they were sacrificed in favour of a company led by someone with close political ties.
We delve into this and many other issues of interest in this edition of your favourite Sunday read.
Happy reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Dear reader,
We all know that our country has been grappling with the spectre of kidnappings.
Today the Sunday Times reports on a new trend in which kidnappers use rape and sexual assault of victims — both men and women — as a way to secure quick ransom payouts. The criminals make videos of the assaults and send them to family members in a bid to force them to make expeditious payments. What’s worse, some of the kidnappings affect not wealthy but ordinary people who are forced to endure stomach-turning pain for modest payments. Some of the videos seen by the Sunday Times will pull at your heartstrings. They indicate the levels to which our crime situation has plummeted.
Still on crime, the much talked-about Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has led to debates about how Team SA has performed and what’s next. Our thought leaders delve into this and many other issues — like land, crime and economics — which in different ways are part of this developing story.
Elsewhere we report on communications minister Solly Malatsi’s directive that seeks to relax BEE regulations in the ICT sector, which could open the door for Elon Musk’s Starlink. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the ANC, with one senior leader describing it as “a win for the DA”, and an organisation advocating for the ICT sector calling it illegal. Malatsi talks to us about the directive and denies it was created for Trump's SA-born billionaire buddy. Is this headed to the courts and what are its implications for transformation — or is it simply a home run for Starlink?
In Business Times, a legal showdown is looming over the sale of Shell's downstream business in South Africa. At the heart of the battle is a decision by Swiss energy firm Gunvor to dump Afrifund Investments, led by businessman Sipho Maseko, as its local BEE partner. Maseko and his investment vehicle are said to be considering legal action after the company was dumped at the last minute in favour of Matasis Investment Holdings, a Joburg-based company fronted by former Northern Cape premier Manne Dipico. This has led to accusations that they were sacrificed in favour of a company led by someone with close political ties.
We delve into this and many other issues of interest in this edition of your favourite Sunday read.
Happy reading.
READ MORE FROM THE SUNDAY TIMES LATEST EDITION:
Sundowns need smarter Pyramids scheme after losing late lead
Kaizer Chiefs miss out on PSL top eight as Cape Town City stay in fight
DA leader sees trade future beyond Agoa
Crime is our achilles heel, not the minions in AfriForum
Motsepe played key role in Trump visit
Distractions from the real problems
After the genocide farce, relaxed golf banter
How Ramaphosa came up Trumps at White House meeting
Proteas eyeing bigger Test schedule after 2027
A Trump reading goes awry
VAT victory, but fuel levy hike is going to hurt
Team SA should have been better prepared for Trump ambush
Oval Office event shone a global spotlight on our shame
BEE is killing the economy and must be ditched
IN PICS | Lots to like at Latitudes
Queen B’s moment with a prince
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos