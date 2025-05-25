News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

25 May 2025 - 06:06
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Dear reader,

We all know that our country has been grappling with the spectre of kidnappings.

Today the Sunday Times reports on a new trend in which kidnappers use rape and sexual assault of victims — both men and women — as a way to secure quick ransom payouts. The criminals make videos of the assaults and send them to family members in a bid to force them to make expeditious payments. What’s worse, some of the kidnappings affect not wealthy but ordinary people who are forced to endure stomach-turning pain for modest payments. Some of the videos seen by the Sunday Times will pull at your heartstrings. They indicate the levels to which our crime situation has plummeted.

Still on crime, the much talked-about Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has led to debates about how Team SA has performed and what’s next. Our thought leaders delve into this and many other issues — like landcrime and economics — which in different ways are part of this developing story.

Elsewhere we report on communications minister Solly Malatsi’s directive that seeks to relax BEE regulations in the ICT sector, which could open the door for Elon Musk’s Starlink. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the ANC, with one senior leader describing it as “a win for the DA”, and an organisation advocating for the ICT sector calling it illegal. Malatsi talks to us about the directive and denies it was created for Trump's SA-born billionaire buddy. Is this headed to the courts and what are its implications for transformation — or is it simply a home run for Starlink?

In Business Times, a legal showdown is looming over the sale of Shell's downstream business in South Africa. At the heart of the battle is a decision by Swiss energy firm Gunvor to dump Afrifund Investments, led by businessman Sipho Maseko, as its local BEE partner. Maseko and his investment vehicle are said to be considering legal action after the company was dumped at the last minute in favour of Matasis Investment Holdings, a Joburg-based company fronted by former Northern Cape premier Manne Dipico. This has led to accusations that they were sacrificed in favour of a company led by someone with close political ties.

We delve into this and many other issues of interest in this edition of your favourite Sunday read.

Happy reading.

READ MORE FROM THE SUNDAY TIMES LATEST EDITION:

Sundowns need smarter Pyramids scheme after losing late lead

When the final whistle sounded, Mamelodi Sundowns players looked at each other with hands on hips and completely stunned.
Sport
5 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs miss out on PSL top eight as Cape Town City stay in fight

Kaizer Chiefs finished outside the top eight of the Betway Premiership for the second successive season for the first time in their history after ...
Sport
5 days ago

DA leader sees trade future beyond Agoa

The future of the African Growth & Opportunity Act is up in the air but South Africa is now pursuing bilateral trade deals with the US, agriculture ...
News
5 days ago

Crime is our achilles heel, not the minions in AfriForum

Our leaders had no option but to make uncomfortable concessions about how bad crime is in our country, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Motsepe played key role in Trump visit

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe played an instrumental role in developing the government’s “strategy and tactics” ahead of President Cyril ...
News
5 days ago

Distractions from the real problems

One has to admit when they are faking outrage and just don’t care, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo
Lifestyle
5 days ago

After the genocide farce, relaxed golf banter

Trump’s ‘kill the boer’ ambush was only half the story of Ramaphosa’s White House visit
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

How Ramaphosa came up Trumps at White House meeting

The reset in relations between SA and the US will result in a mutually beneficial economic boost for the two countries, writes Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Proteas eyeing bigger Test schedule after 2027

The prospect of a return to four or five match Test series’s between England and South Africa has been raised by officials from both countries as ...
Sport
5 days ago

A Trump reading goes awry

Hogarth should apologise. He is the one who planted the idea in the president’s mind to take with him a gift or two when he went to see Donald Trump ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

VAT victory, but fuel levy hike is going to hurt

There will be a knock-on effect when producers and transport providers pass this extra cost on to the consumer
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Team SA should have been better prepared for Trump ambush

You don’t handle such a politician as if you are dealing with a regular head of state, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Oval Office event shone a global spotlight on our shame

Perhaps those South Africans who perpetuated the genocide myth will now finally see the damage to the country and its people they have caused
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

BEE is killing the economy and must be ditched

The enrichment of a small black political elite fostered a culture of corruption, using political connectedness rather than merit to generate wealth, ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

IN PICS | Lots to like at Latitudes

If you were looking for a different glimpse of the Oval Office than the dramatic movie we witnessed earlier this week, look no further than the riot ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Queen B’s moment with a prince

Bonang puts the Capital P into pro and makes it look easy. Was she always this driven? Let’s find out
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Umhlanga businessman in R10m legal fight over fake Pearls property plot News
  2. Shack dwellers living on top of a gas pipe News
  3. Devil's ransom: kidnappers use horror rape videos to extort victims' families News
  4. ‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues ... News
  5. Harvest of goodwill: Two farmers' passion is stronger than skin colour News

Latest Videos

Faizan Zaki, previous runner-up, wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
Heavy floods threaten Romania's Praid salt mine, a tourism magnet | REUTERS