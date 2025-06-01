IN PICS | A year of isolation, birds and inner peace
Vanessa Stephen has just spent 12 months on Marion Island, monitoring albatrosses and getting in touch with herself
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Ecologist Vanessa Stephen sailed into a Cape Town gilded by sun on the icebreaker SA Agulhas II this week, after a year on Marion Island where she studied the effects of climate change on the endangered wandering albatross and other birds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.