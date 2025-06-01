MK Party back in court to challenge national election results for third time
Electoral Commission says party's case is an abuse of process and should be dismissed with punitive costs
01 June 2025 - 00:00
A year after the Electoral Commission declared the 2024 national and provincial elections free and fair, the Electoral Court is this week due to hear an application by the MK Party to set the results aside. And new papers filed on Friday by the party may delay the case further...
