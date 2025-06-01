Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

01 June 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear reader,

Would charging a star witness in the case against former defence minister and ANC stalwart Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula jeopardise the case against her? Or would the interests of justice be better served if businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, reported to have received contracts in excess of R200m from the defence department, was allowed to get away with immunity for testifying against Mapisa-Nqakula, who allegedly received bribes estimated at R2.3m? Does the amount received by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu trump the fact that Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly abused her position in society for what in comparison are crumbs? These are some of the questions the National Prosecuting Authority needed to confront before deciding to charge Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. But that decision has now created doubt Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who spilled the beans on Mapisa-Nqakula, would still help the NPA secure the latter’s conviction if there’s no incentive for her.

Just five days before she was murdered, Olorato Mongale was shopping with her mom in a Bloemfontein mall when a charming man named John approached her, struck up a conversation and told her she was beautiful. Both women laughed about it later, with her mother telling her: “He’s not really your type.” That man was Philangenkosi Makhanya, who went on to woo Mongale, 30, until she agreed to go on a date. Within two hours of being picked up at her apartment in Atholl, Johannesburg, she was beaten to death and her body was thrown onto a pavement a few kilometres away in Lombardy East. The Sunday Times goes behind the scenes to find stories, including of a woman who used a cellphone application to identify John’s real name – something that may have saved her life. We unpack this story that captured the nation’s imagination, leaving many horrified.

Elsewhere, the Lotto has been given an 11th-hour reprieve, with trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau confirming yesterday that he had granted a 12-month temporary licence to Ithuba Holdings, which kicks in from today. The current lottery contract expired last night. There were fears that South Africa might be without a lottery operator after the high court in Pretoria on Friday dismissed an application by the National Lotteries Commission asking the court to amend its ruling that a 12-month temporary licence issued by Tau in March was invalid. We speak to new lottery operator Sizekhaya chairperson Moses Tembe about looming court battles — and much more.

Happy reading.

ANC determined to pull the plug on Malatsi's BEE directive — and Starlink

DA communications minister Solly Malatsi is standing firm on his policy directive that seeks to relax BEE regulations in the ICT sector and could ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Henke Pistorius

Henke Pistorius is unlikely to be getting a coffee cup that says “World’s Best Dad” on Father’s Day later this month.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Municipal managers tell of how ‘KKM’ brigade stifle services

Service delivery in Gauteng is being stifled by veteran employees who refuse to ensure crucial jobs are done.
News
2 days ago

Gas time bomb still ticking in Joburg suburb

A potential hazard at Homestead Park where squatters are living and making fires on top of a gas pipeline has not been resolved despite a promise by ...
News
2 days ago

Dean Macpherson ‘under fire’ in DA

‘Absolute lies’, insists Steenhuisen, as sources say he is loath to take on ‘friend’ over backing of Expropriation Act.
News
2 days ago

Did the AfDB not matter, or did Godongwana sleep on the job?

That we are Africa’s most sophisticated economy is not translating into diplomatic heft and influence when it matters, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

ANC sets up team to probe Limpopo conferences vote-rigging claims

Former minister Noxolo Kiviet will lead review of procedures at three conferences last month
News
2 days ago

Chosen One Cardoso on cusp of Downs history

Many are called, but few are chosen. For the crowd who worship at the Chloorkop altar, Miguel Cardoso is the Chosen One.
Sport
2 days ago

How Philangenkosi Makhanya was hunted down

Technology and smart detective work led cops to Olorato Mongale’s suspected killer's hideout on KZN coast
News
2 days ago

Tau's last-gasp lottery reprieve

Minister Parks Tau keeps Lotto wheel spinning by granting Ithuba Holdings temporary licence, despite high court decision
News
2 days ago

He must be hopping mad

Not-Jimmy is now also Not-Chief-Whip. The famous political party hopper was sacked from his high-profile job in the MK Party caucus to make way for ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
