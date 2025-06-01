Tau's last-gasp lottery reprieve
Minister Parks Tau keeps Lotto wheel spinning by granting Ithuba Holdings temporary licence, despite high court decision
01 June 2025 - 00:00
The Lotto has been given an 11th-hour reprieve, with trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau confirming yesterday that he had granted a 12-month temporary licence to Ithuba Holdings, which kicks in from today...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.