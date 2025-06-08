At 15 — Gautrain battles to find an inclusive identity
Only 2 000 qualifying people have registered for the multibillion-rand rapid rail system's KlevaMova, an initiative which offers a 50% discount to individuals in households with a combined annual income of R350,000 or less.
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Gautrain turns 15 today while undergoing an identity change in a bid to be more inclusive. It attracted 2,000 possible new commuters in the past month by offering 50% fare discounts. ..
