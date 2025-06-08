Crisis unfolding at Gauteng's children's care organisations
Children's dreams dashed as funding stops
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Abused and removed from his family by the courts when he was just a toddler, a 13-year-old boy who is passionate about rugby and landed a spot in the prestigious Craven Week next month has been told his dream has been put on hold. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.