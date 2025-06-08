HOT LUNCH
Curating art into a living resource
Same Mdluli has opened the Standard Bank Art Lab, now showing mohair artworks featuring compelling collaborations between master weavers and local artists
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Standard Bank first opened its doors in 1863. Sheep farmers were the institution’s main clients back then, and I picture all those Victorian bank managers with their mutton-chop sideburns and cravats in dusty one-horse towns throughout the country dealing with drought and fluctuating prices for bales of wool shipped to London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.