Judges slam JSC door firmly shut on ex-colleague Hlophe

Unless and until the Western Cape High Court’s order is overturned on appeal, Hlophe’s JSC goose is cooked

08 June 2025 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Monday’s defeat in the Western Cape High Court for the MK Party and its leader in parliament, John Hlophe, was emphatic: the judges not only set aside parliament’s decision to send Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), they declared that Hlophe may not be designated to the JSC, even if parliament was to retake its decision in a lawful way. ..

