Nkabane's 'tangled web' threatens to trap her
Suspicions that minister's 'panel' is an imaginary one could plunge her even deeper into trouble
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has her back to the wall as she faces growing pressure to come clean over her aborted plan to appoint politically connected chairs for sector education and training authorities (Setas)...
