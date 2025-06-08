News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

08 June 2025 - 05:38
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Dear reader, Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has her back to the wall as she faces growing pressure to come clean over her aborted plan to appoint politically connected chairs for sector education and training authorities (Setas).

While the minister has claimed an “independent panel” produced the controversial names she put forward to head the accounting bodies of the Setas, the Sunday Times established this week that the process of appointing the panel was never concluded. A high-level government source said it was suspected that no panel existed and Nkabane could not stonewall indefinitely.

“She would have to come out straight and say there was no panel, because she can’t say to the president, ‘I can’t tell you,’” said the source, who cannot be named. 

How Nkabane wiggles herself out of this is what many are paying attention to. Surely, she didn’t just dream up random names of connected individuals. Will she be left to her own devices or what ace does she have up her sleeve? The Sunday Times take you deep into the saga.

Elsewhere, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has come under attack for a series of bungled high-profile cases, the latest involving Moroadi Cholota, a former personal assistant to former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

As Batohi tried to defend herself from claims of incompetence, she made a jaw-dropping claim that the National Prosecuting Authority is “infiltrated” and it was rather this that kept her awake at night. In a meeting on Friday with justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Batohi claimed the Queen’s language did a number on her.

The Sunday Times speaks to Kubayi and brings you the latest on this worrying saga.

We also bring you Elon Musk’s dad’s take on how his billionaire son should be dealing with the latest fallout with Trump, in addition to much more in the Sunday Times.

Happy reading.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Nkabane's 'tangled web' threatens to trap her

Suspicions that minister's 'panel' is an imaginary one could plunge her deeper into trouble
News
4 days ago

NPA's Batohi backtracks on 'infiltration' claims

The national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has backtracked on her claims that the National Prosecuting Authority has been ...
News
4 days ago

Floyd ‘looks lonely’ in MK Party

Backbenches of parliament seem to be his fate in the short term after Malawi trip irks Zuma.
News
4 days ago

Papa knows best

Even though Commander Floyd had posted the great revolutionary for all to see his intellectual prowess and “superior logic,” the firing squad had no ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Chief of staff Cabanac mulls legal challenge to firing by Steenhuisen

Roman Cabanac, who was fired as agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's chief of staff this week, has given the strongest hint yet that he will mount ...
News
4 days ago

Hard truths and tears at a final bow for Presley Chweneyagae

Skeem Saam actor Warren Masemola delivered a hard-hitting tribute about acclaimed actor Presley Chweneyagae's problem with alcohol at an emotional ...
News
4 days ago

The grass isn’t greener on the other side of politics

What happens now that Musk is a different shade of persona non grata at the White House? Would helping Musk now piss of Trump? This is what happens ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Be warned: the Kiwis are back

September is going to be Super. The Springboks in New Zealand, versus the All Blacks at Eden Park, Auckland and the following weekend in Wellington.
Sport
4 days ago

Masked and dangerous? No, safe from meerkats

While everyone else relaxed their hygiene rigours, I intensified mine, using the opportunity presented by Covid, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Federations wait nervously for cash as McKenzie overhauls funding model

Sport, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie says his department is overhauling its funding model as it aims to stamp out “a serious crisis” ...
Sport
4 days ago

IN PICS | From a citadel to the arts to the 'Kings of Jo'burg'

Joburg is the sort of girlfriend who keeps you on your toes — cool and sophisticated one day, gritty and feisty the next.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

BEE under attack

With SA's policies designed to redress racial injustices drawing international attention, S'thembiso Msomi assesses the debate
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Bafana young guns earn Broos's respect

Hugo Broos's mission to broaden the pool of players in his Bafana Bafana squad gained momentum at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo on Friday when ...
Sport
4 days ago

Broadly speaking SA want to tap in English great's experience

The Proteas hope that Stuart Broad’s input at their first training session at Lord’s tomorrow will provide insights not only into conditions at the ...
Sport
4 days ago

'Pepe' Mujica: A true president for 'the people'

Sadly, many young people in South Africa admire opportunistic politicians who claim to be “revolutionary” but use the term to win votes and power so ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Curating art into a living resource

Same Mdluli has opened the Standard Bank Art Lab, now showing mohair artworks featuring compelling collaborations between master weavers and local ...
News
4 days ago

Ghosts of SA’s past live on in new Titanic exhibition

The spirit of Mzani's passengers comes to life at 27 Boxes' shipment containers this June. We speak to Gino Hart about the long forgotten history ...
News
4 days ago

Ramaphosa must reprimand arrogant Nkabane

Nothing better illustrates the contempt our elected public representatives show the public than the behaviour of higher education minister Nobuhle ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. Entrepreneur brings R40bn claim against Nedbank for listing him as a suspected ... News
  3. Nkabane's 'tangled web' threatens to trap her News
  4. Crisis unfolding at Gauteng's children's care organisations News
  5. Trump and Musk are like a bad marriage, says Elon's dad News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...