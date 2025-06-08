Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader, Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has her back to the wall as she faces growing pressure to come clean over her aborted plan to appoint politically connected chairs for sector education and training authorities (Setas).
While the minister has claimed an “independent panel” produced the controversial names she put forward to head the accounting bodies of the Setas, the Sunday Times established this week that the process of appointing the panel was never concluded. A high-level government source said it was suspected that no panel existed and Nkabane could not stonewall indefinitely.
“She would have to come out straight and say there was no panel, because she can’t say to the president, ‘I can’t tell you,’” said the source, who cannot be named.
How Nkabane wiggles herself out of this is what many are paying attention to. Surely, she didn’t just dream up random names of connected individuals. Will she be left to her own devices or what ace does she have up her sleeve? The Sunday Times take you deep into the saga.
Elsewhere, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has come under attack for a series of bungled high-profile cases, the latest involving Moroadi Cholota, a former personal assistant to former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
As Batohi tried to defend herself from claims of incompetence, she made a jaw-dropping claim that the National Prosecuting Authority is “infiltrated” and it was rather this that kept her awake at night. In a meeting on Friday with justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Batohi claimed the Queen’s language did a number on her.
The Sunday Times speaks to Kubayi and brings you the latest on this worrying saga.
We also bring you Elon Musk’s dad’s take on how his billionaire son should be dealing with the latest fallout with Trump, in addition to much more in the Sunday Times.
Happy reading.
