Three killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv; Ukrainian drones injure two near Moscow
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Overnight missile and bomb strikes by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv left three people dead and 22 hurt, while a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region wounded two people, officials from both countries said separately on Saturday. ..
