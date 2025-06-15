10 years after the attack, Caleb swims with sharks – and wins gold
From predator to purpose — how a shark attack shaped Caleb Swanepoel's life journey
15 June 2025 - 00:00
It has been 10 years since Caleb Swanepoel’s right leg was bitten off by a Great White, a year since he went back and swam with sharks and a week since a short film about that experience took gold at the 2025 International Tourism Film Festival Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.