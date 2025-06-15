News

10 years after the attack, Caleb swims with sharks – and wins gold

From predator to purpose — how a shark attack shaped Caleb Swanepoel's life journey

15 June 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

It has been 10 years since Caleb Swanepoel’s right leg was bitten off by a Great White, a year since he went back and swam with sharks and a week since a short film about that experience took gold at the 2025 International Tourism Film Festival Africa. ..

