News

Capitec CEO refuses to budge on 10% jobless stance

Gerrie Fourie says true rate of unemployment is much lower than the 32% reported by Stats SA, but economists say he is wrong

15 June 2025 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is sticking to his guns over the true number of unemployed in South Africa despite widespread rejection of his comments that the jobless rate is about 10% if the self-employed are taken into account...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No birthday celebration for Sanral contractor whose kidnappers want R10m News
  2. WATCH | Bikers to court after k-word kerfuffle News
  3. Sipho Pityana 'vindicated' by court in battle with Prudential Authority, Absa News
  4. Flood of tears: Granny's horror as 3 grandchildren washed away in deluge News
  5. Cops rack up R131m bill for sick leave News

Latest Videos

EFF Holds #EFFJune16Rally at King Zwelithini Stadium
SA commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom