Read the Sunday Times e-edition

When people build on flood plains and their houses are destroyed and lives lost in floodwaters, what should happen next? Do they rebuild those houses and hope there will be no more floods in the same areas – or must their houses be destroyed because continuing to stay there makes them sitting ducks in deathtraps? This is the conundrum facing not just the people of the Eastern Cape but the government too.
When granny Lumka Ndzendze left for work at 5am on Tuesday, she could not have known that within two hours she would lose everything — including her three grandchildren. As heavy winter rains persisted, the stream alongside her house near Mthatha swelled, broke its banks and became a raging flood. Ndzendze’s grandchildren — Indiphile Bavu, 11, Keneilwe Bavu, 8, and Cebo Bavu, 6 — were still asleep when she left the house before dawn. By the time she had rushed back to her Slovo Park home, the children had been swept away by the swirling waters and her house engulfed.
The question she must confront is how to rebuild her life. The Sunday Times looks into this in depth. Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie has stirred a hornet’s nest by suggesting unemployment could be around 10% if data on the informal sector is appropriately studied. The storm his statement has unleashed has not deterred him. The Sunday Times went back to Capitec for more.
In addition, our columnist Peter Bruce argues that no one monitors economic data more closely than those who bank the informal market, while Lindiwe Mazibuko reminds us to put optics aside and appreciate the centrality of science and methods in data management. In Business Times,
Elon Musk’s Starlink will find welcoming competitors in South Africa if the satellite internet provider's entrance into the country goes ahead. We delve into what Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, Rain and the Association of Communications and Technology told parliament’s portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies on Friday after it asked the mobile network operators to brief MPs on the state of the local telecommunications sector, including challenges, progress made on universal connectivity, the cost of communication, regulation and SMME development. Bring it on, they say.
Elsewhere, two thought leaders – Mathatha Tsedu and Richard Calland – delve into the necessity or irrelevance of the national dialogue. Tsedu posits we need a dialogue to deal with much that makes South Africans abnormal, while Calland argues that a national dialogue is a misstep and an error of judgment on what our national priorities ought to be. Delve into the merits of their divergent arguments here. In the North West, a senior municipal official has landed a top job at the NW Parks and Tourism Board while on bail on corruption charges related to a dodgy laptop tender in 2018.
Morufa Moloto, who started her job as CFO of the board this month, is due back in court in August. Her new job also comes a month after she resigned from the Madibeng municipality after being suspended on allegations of financial misconduct unrelated to the laptop case.
The appointment has reunited her with NW economic development, environment, conservation & tourism MEC Bitsa Lenkopane, a former mayor of the Kagisano-Molopo municipality, where Moloto was a senior official when she oversaw the procurement of eight laptops for R185,000 in March 2018. We bring you these stories and much more in this week's Sunday Times.
