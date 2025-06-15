News

Trump cuts leave varsities in a R1.8bn hole

15 June 2025 - 00:00 By Kgaugelo Gumede and Gugulethu Mashinini

South Africa’s higher education institutions are scrambling to plug widening cracks as their US funding lifeline is pulled...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No birthday celebration for Sanral contractor whose kidnappers want R10m News
  2. WATCH | Bikers to court after k-word kerfuffle News
  3. Sipho Pityana 'vindicated' by court in battle with Prudential Authority, Absa News
  4. Flood of tears: Granny's horror as 3 grandchildren washed away in deluge News
  5. Cops rack up R131m bill for sick leave News

Latest Videos

EFF Holds #EFFJune16Rally at King Zwelithini Stadium
SA commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom