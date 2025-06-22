Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing mounting pressure to dismiss higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane amid the row over her apparent lies to parliament and new disclosures that she turned a blind eye to corruption at the construction sector education & training authority (Ceta). Already in hot water in parliament for allegedly misleading MPs about an “independent panel” she claimed had approved politically connected names for the boards of sector education & training authorities (Setas), Nkabane faced fresh questions this week over her apparent failure to act on charges of corruption at Ceta. Setas have a combined budget of about R24bn and have long been sites of corruption and theft. Today in the Sunday Times, prominent academic Prof Malegapuru Makgoba adds his voice to the chorus of calls for Nkabane to step down, saying the minister has “brought the sector into disrepute”.
A company contracted by the department of public works & infrastructure to build a courthouse for R285m was replaced at the final stretch — with just R10m in work outstanding — and the project given to another company that was paid R116m to complete the job. And it took that company 10 years, with the Port Shepstone building only finished late last year at a total cost to taxpayers of a whopping R393m. This project was among more than 1,000 that the department, in its own internal reports, says are currently incomplete — indicating poor project management, possible corruption and leading to hundreds of millions of rand in wastage.
A Khayelitsha pensioner has described the soul-destroying, years-long battle to get a birth certificate for her 10-year old great-niece. The child is one of 258,000 people who have waited up to seven years for the department of home affairs to process their late birth registration applications, with mothers sent from pillar to post, lectured and bullied by officials about their so-called laziness or neglect. The child wants to be a doctor one day — but without a birth certificate she has already suffered exclusion from social grants and basic education. Now the department is being taken to task by the Children's Institute over the backlog that is robbing thousands of people of their most basic rights.
The storm over the true rate of unemployment intensified this week as statistician-general Risenga Maluleke accused Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie of spreading “statistical fiction”. In a strongly worded opinion piece, Maluleke says the likes of Fourie are insulting the jobless by maintaining that unemployment is closer to 10% than the official 32.9% rate given by Stats SA.
There’s this and more in the Sunday Times today.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear reader,
President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing mounting pressure to dismiss higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane amid the row over her apparent lies to parliament and new disclosures that she turned a blind eye to corruption at the construction sector education & training authority (Ceta). Already in hot water in parliament for allegedly misleading MPs about an “independent panel” she claimed had approved politically connected names for the boards of sector education & training authorities (Setas), Nkabane faced fresh questions this week over her apparent failure to act on charges of corruption at Ceta. Setas have a combined budget of about R24bn and have long been sites of corruption and theft. Today in the Sunday Times, prominent academic Prof Malegapuru Makgoba adds his voice to the chorus of calls for Nkabane to step down, saying the minister has “brought the sector into disrepute”.
A company contracted by the department of public works & infrastructure to build a courthouse for R285m was replaced at the final stretch — with just R10m in work outstanding — and the project given to another company that was paid R116m to complete the job. And it took that company 10 years, with the Port Shepstone building only finished late last year at a total cost to taxpayers of a whopping R393m. This project was among more than 1,000 that the department, in its own internal reports, says are currently incomplete — indicating poor project management, possible corruption and leading to hundreds of millions of rand in wastage.
A Khayelitsha pensioner has described the soul-destroying, years-long battle to get a birth certificate for her 10-year old great-niece. The child is one of 258,000 people who have waited up to seven years for the department of home affairs to process their late birth registration applications, with mothers sent from pillar to post, lectured and bullied by officials about their so-called laziness or neglect. The child wants to be a doctor one day — but without a birth certificate she has already suffered exclusion from social grants and basic education. Now the department is being taken to task by the Children's Institute over the backlog that is robbing thousands of people of their most basic rights.
The storm over the true rate of unemployment intensified this week as statistician-general Risenga Maluleke accused Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie of spreading “statistical fiction”. In a strongly worded opinion piece, Maluleke says the likes of Fourie are insulting the jobless by maintaining that unemployment is closer to 10% than the official 32.9% rate given by Stats SA.
There’s this and more in the Sunday Times today.
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Public works in disarray with millions wasted
Judiciary to finally become independent of state
Kyalami or Cape Town? Two cities in race for F1 glory
Big promises, little action: KZN’s R1bn flood relief fund still largely untouched
Record price paid for Clifton pad
Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility
Cult of personality is in the nature of politics
Will dialogue be inspiration or debacle?
Jobless crisis: fact or fiction?
Honor aims to dominate South African smartphone industry
South Africa can lead AfCFTA charge
Sundowns unlucky losers in a seven-goal thriller against Dortmund
Orbit on the verge of promotion after beating Casric in a dramatic playoff
No time to rest on laurels for Proteas
SA Water Polo's court win bodes well for other bodies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos