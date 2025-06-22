News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

22 June 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing mounting pressure to dismiss higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane amid the row over her apparent lies to parliament and new disclosures that she turned a blind eye to corruption at the construction sector education & training authority (Ceta). Already in hot water in parliament for allegedly misleading MPs about an “independent panel” she claimed had approved politically connected names for the boards of sector education & training authorities (Setas), Nkabane faced fresh questions this week over her apparent failure to act on charges of corruption at Ceta. Setas have a combined budget of about R24bn and have long been sites of corruption and theft. Today in the Sunday Times, prominent academic Prof Malegapuru Makgoba adds his voice to the chorus of calls for Nkabane to step down, saying the minister has “brought the sector into disrepute”.

A company contracted by the department of public works & infrastructure to build a courthouse for R285m was replaced at the final stretch — with just R10m in work outstanding — and the project given to another company that was paid R116m to complete the job. And it took that company 10 years, with the Port Shepstone building only finished late last year at a total cost to taxpayers of a whopping R393m. This project was among more than 1,000 that the department, in its own internal reports, says are currently incomplete — indicating poor project management, possible corruption and leading to hundreds of millions of rand in wastage. 

A Khayelitsha pensioner has described the soul-destroying, years-long battle to get a birth certificate for her 10-year old great-niece. The child is one of 258,000 people who have waited up to seven years for the department of home affairs to process their late birth registration applications, with mothers sent from pillar to post, lectured and bullied by officials about their so-called laziness or neglect. The child wants to be a doctor one day — but without a birth certificate she has already suffered exclusion from social grants and basic education. Now the department is being taken to task by the Children's Institute over the backlog that is robbing thousands of people of their most basic rights. 

The storm over the true rate of unemployment intensified this week as statistician-general Risenga Maluleke accused Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie of spreading “statistical fiction”. In a strongly worded opinion piece, Maluleke says the likes of Fourie are insulting the jobless by maintaining that unemployment is closer to 10% than the official 32.9% rate given by Stats SA.

There’s this and more in the Sunday Times today.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Public works in disarray with millions wasted

A company contracted by Public Works to build a courthouse for R285m was replaced at the final stretch — with just R10m in work outstanding — and the ...
News
3 days ago

Judiciary to finally become independent of state

New legislation on the cards to address concerns about separation of powers
News
3 days ago

Kyalami or Cape Town? Two cities in race for F1 glory

While “racing visionary” Toby Venter is closer than ever to realising his dream of bringing Formula One racing back to Kyalami, South Africa's bid ...
News
3 days ago

Big promises, little action: KZN’s R1bn flood relief fund still largely untouched

As survivors of the devastating 2022 floods in KwaZulu-Natal continue to wait for a piece of the R1bn aid pledged by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to ...
News
3 days ago

Record price paid for Clifton pad

Sea views, five bedrooms, five-and-a half bathrooms, marble walls, gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art security and five parking bays — all for a cool ...
News
3 days ago

Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility

Malema must be rolling on the floor with laughter, watching Shivambu's goose being cooked, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Cult of personality is in the nature of politics

Floyd’s dig at Juju was uncalled for, as there is always an aura around any charismatic leader a section of the population venerates.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Will dialogue be inspiration or debacle?

Unable to deliver dynamic economic reforms, Ramaphosa's only choice will be to keep talking about them instead, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Jobless crisis: fact or fiction?

Stats SA head Risenga Maluleke pours scorn on those putting unemployment at 10%
Business Times
3 days ago

Honor aims to dominate South African smartphone industry

Chinese smartphone maker Honor wants to be the number one smartphone brand in South Africa by 2028.
Business Times
3 days ago

South Africa can lead AfCFTA charge

Africa’s trillion-dollar moment – will we lead or lag?
Business Times
3 days ago

Sundowns unlucky losers in a seven-goal thriller against Dortmund

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to beat Brazilian team Fluminense in their last Group F match at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US to make it to last 16 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Orbit on the verge of promotion after beating Casric in a dramatic playoff

Siyabulela Mabele placed Orbit College in a huge advantage to be promoted to the Betway Premiership after his strike gave the North West side a 1-0 ...
Sport
3 days ago

No time to rest on laurels for Proteas

The Proteas may not be playing in a Test match on home-soil this summer, but 2025 is still going to be extremely busy for the newly minted World Test ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA Water Polo's court win bodes well for other bodies

For a code that has dwelt in the shadows, water polo has emerged as a prototype for disaffected sports people wanting to stand up to administrations ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Minister Nobuhle Nkabane's Seta woes deepen Politics
  2. Taxi boss says cops have him in their sights for ‘shoot-out’ death News
  3. Harvard academics weighs in on fight over Joburg Zoo elephants News
  4. Losing lottery bidders fight on News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Why Mamelodi Sundowns Are So Fun To Watch
Report slams Boeing over 737 MAX midair blowout | REUTERS