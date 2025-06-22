Record price paid for Clifton pad
Sea views, five bedrooms, five-and-a half bathrooms, marble walls, gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art security and five parking bays — all for a cool R145m
22 June 2025 - 00:00
An apartment on the water’s edge at Clifton 1st Beach, described as a “connoisseur’s dream” and finished with exquisite materials, has been bought for an eye-watering R145m by a South African living abroad. ..
