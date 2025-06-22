Report fingers provinces for failure to pay schools, tackle teacher shortages
Fedsas lodges formal complaint with SAHRC, saying pupils’ constitutional rights have been violated
22 June 2025 - 00:00
The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) says it is concerned about what it calls long-standing failures by eight of the nine provincial education departments, including that they are not paying school allocations and addressing teacher shortages...
