The anguished plight of SA's invisible children
Denied welfare, health care, the chance to go to school and play sport — hundreds of thousands are unable to get a birth certificate
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Nomahlubi straightened her hair, barely glancing up as her 78-year-old great aunt described the soul destroying, years-long battle to get a birth certificate for the child with big dreams in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.