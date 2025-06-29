News

Letsoalo's ring of steel: RAF boss racks up security costs of more than R10m

24-hour security for big-spending RAF CEO and family, including armoured BMW X5 and nine bodyguards — only Ramaphosa and Mashatile have more

29 June 2025 - 00:00
Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter

Embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo is alleged to have spent more than R10m in public funds on his security detail, including a R4m armoured BMW X5, over three years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Treasury disputes RAF CEO's claims Politics
  2. RAF head in firing line over R79m office lease News
  3. Winning bids at Ceta under spotlight News
  4. 'Millions paid in power grab bribes' News

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen prevails as DA backs down on GNU exit over Whitfield Politics
  2. Letsoalo's ring of steel: RAF boss racks up security costs of more than R10m News
  3. Brigadier’s job in crime intelligence was ‘payment’ to father in the Hawks News
  4. Pupil at top Durban boys’ school 'used photos of girl, 15, to make porn video' News
  5. Minister’s response reveals Unisa top brass went on spending spree News

Latest Videos

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+