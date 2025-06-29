Newlyweds Bezos and Sanchez gear up for final party at Venice gala

Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Jordan's Queen Rania, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner and Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and Domenico Dolce from Dolce & Gabbana, were among the 200-250 guests.
While the celebrities rubbed shoulders in the isolated halls in the east of the city, not far away activists protested at what they saw as Venice being gift-wrapped for ultra-rich outsiders.
A protest march was held late yesterday afternoon from the railway station to the Rialto Bridge.
For days, members of the “No Space for Bezos” movement have been trying to spoil the party, hanging anti-Bezos banners on the iconic Rialto Bridge and laying out a huge canvas in central Saint Mark's Square telling the tech-tycoon to pay more taxes.
While some residents and activists see Bezos's extravaganza as a symbol of inequality and arrogance, Venice's businesses and the city authorities welcomed the event, claiming a major boost for the local economy.
“Those who protest are in contradiction with the history of Venice, which is a history of relations, contacts and business,” the city's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, said.
“Bezos embodies the Venetian mentality, he is more Venetian than the protesters,” said the centre-right mayor, adding that he hoped Bezos, who donated $3.51m to local institutions, would return to the city to do business.
Brugnaro said Bezos had attached no conditions to holding his wedding celebrations in Venice, and City Hall had only learnt about his donations after they had already been made.
Bezos, Amazon's executive chair, got engaged to Sanchez in 2023, four years after the collapse of his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez, flush from their Venice wedding ceremony on Friday, were on Saturday gearing up for the final day of partying in the lagoon city with scores of celebrity guests from media, fashion and show business.
The three-day gala, estimated to cost about $50m (R900m), culminated last night with the closing party in a former medieval shipyard where Lady Gaga and Elton John were expected to perform.
Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, exchanged rings on Friday evening on the small island of San Giorgio, across the water from Saint Mark's Square, accompanied by singing from Matteo Bocelli, son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.
The bride at the ceremony wore a high-necked silhouette dress and a tulle and lace veil by Dolce & Gabbana, which she told magazine Vogue was based on the dress worn by Sophia Loren to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.
Sanchez also wore a pair of diamond earrings by Dolce & Gabbana, which, according to Vogue, were lent to her in keeping with the tradition that it brings good luck for a bride to wear something borrowed.
Bezos, who is No. 4 on Forbes's global billionaires list, donned a black tuxedo and bow tie over a white shirt.
The ceremony had no legal status under Italian law, a senior city hall official said, suggesting the couple may have already legally wed in the US, avoiding the bureaucracy associated with an Italian marriage.
IN PICS | Celebrities gather in Venice for Bezos-Sanchez wedding gala
