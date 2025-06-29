Pupil at top Durban boys’ school 'used photos of girl, 15, to make porn video'
Kearsney College boarder allegedly threatened to post video if she did not send him nude photos
29 June 2025 - 00:00
A pupil at a top private boys’ school has been accused of using digitally manipulated photos of a 15-year-old girl and linking them to a pornographic video, which he used to try to blackmail her into sending him nude photos of herself...
