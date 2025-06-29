Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

29 June 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Letsoalo's ring of steel: RAF boss racks up security costs of more than R10m

24-hour security for big-spending RAF CEO and family, including armoured BMW X5 and nine bodyguards — only Ramaphosa and Mashatile have more
News
15 hours ago

Steenhuisen prevails as DA backs down on GNU exit over Whitfield

DA meeting was called to decide the way forward after Ramaphosa ignored Steenhuisen’s 48-hour ultimatum issued on Thursday
News
15 hours ago

Information integrity is now more important than ever

Journalism as a force for good is under siege today in ways unimaginable not too long ago, writes Makhudu Sefara
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Minister’s response reveals Unisa top brass went on spending spree

A response to a parliamentary question reveals a 25-member delegation visited Cape Town in January at a cost of R577,002 — excluding flights and car ...
News
15 hours ago

Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed

Financial services firms have more than R90bn they want to give to rightful owners
Business Times
15 hours ago

Newlyweds Bezos and Sanchez gear up for final party at Venice gala

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez, flush from their Venice wedding ceremony on Friday, were on Saturday gearing up for the ...
News
15 hours ago

Brigadier’s job in crime intelligence was ‘payment’ to father in the Hawks

Brig Dineo Mokwele, appointed to a senior post in crime intelligence as a civilian without policing experience or the correct procedures being ...
News
15 hours ago

Are Nkabane’s days in cabinet numbered?

The future of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane is hanging by a thread.
News
15 hours ago

The highs — and lows — of climbing Everest

Joburg-based jewellery designer Angela Yeung describes the brutality and beauty of her historic climb
News
15 hours ago

Rising like a phoenix: Sophie Ndaba’s courageous comeback

"I believe I'm here and I went through everything I went through so that I can be a custodian for women."
News
15 hours ago

Pupil at top Durban boys’ school 'used photos of girl, 15, to make porn video'

The parents of a 15-year schoolgirl have laid criminal charges against a grade 11 Kearsney College learner alleging he digitally edited her face onto ...
News
15 hours ago

What an avalanche: Boks batter BaaBaas

There were times when this clash did not carry the majesty or grandeur of the time-honoured Barbarians tradition.
Sport
15 hours ago

Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion for Jordaan fails to materialise

‘There are three [media] publications in the country out of more than 300 ... that beat the same drum’
Sport
19 hours ago

Surge in demand for used Chinese vehicles

AutoTrader has recorded a spike in customers searching for Chinese vehicles, an indication of future trends when those new models make it to the ...
Business Times
15 hours ago
