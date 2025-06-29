The highs — and lows — of climbing Everest
Joburg-based jewellery designer Angela Yeung describes the brutality and beauty of her historic climb
29 June 2025 - 00:00
A month after summiting Everest, Angela Yeung’s cheeks were still pink from frostbite and her toenails remained blue from the battering they took on the way down...
