Troops back from DRC accuse SANDF of shortchanging them
Sadc paid SANDF $49m for deployed soldiers
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Fresh from their disastrous deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), some soldiers have turned their anger on their own top brass over a pay dispute, saying they are owed at least R600,000 each...
