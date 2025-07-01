NYDA opens doors to opportunities for another 40,000 young South Africans

SA’s greatest asset, its young people, face a complex reality of untapped potential, high unemployment, and limited pathways to economic participation.

The future of the nation hinges on unlocking the capabilities of its youth. In response, the National Youth Development Agency has launched Phase 4 of the National Youth Service Programme (NYSP), signalling a renewed commitment to empower young people, foster social cohesion and drive transformation.

Designed to support young South Africans, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, the NYSP addresses the challenges of youth unemployment and social exclusion by engaging young people in meaningful community service. It offers them practical work experience, mentorship, skills development, and a pathway to future employment opportunities.

Over the past three years, the programme has provided more than 81,000 service opportunities to SA’s youth, with more than 21,000 of these NYSP participants transitioning into further learning and earning opportunities.

Now Phase 4 of the programme is set to unlock a further 40,000 opportunities — a bold step towards contributing to future social cohesion and building a generation with a shared experience of service in their communities.

Phase 4 reflects the government’s renewed commitment to scaling up the NYSP, reaching more young people, deepening community impact, and supporting smoother transitions for youth.

The National Youth Development Agency recognises that the journey from school to work or from economic inactivity to participation is fraught with barriers for many young South Africans. By offering structured work experience, on-the-job training, and service placements, the NYSP provides a practical bridge for young people to build their skills, grow their confidence, and enter the job market.