Local scientists claim skin cancer breakthrough
Wits researchers say they have developed a way to deliver medication directly to melanoma cells
06 July 2025 - 00:00
South African scientists have made a major breakthrough in the fight against skin cancer by developing a new treatment that combines cutting-edge nanotechnology with nature’s own medicine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.