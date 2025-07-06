NPA throws the book at Transnet 4
Former Transnet execs charged with fraud and corruption over locomotives scandal
06 July 2025 - 00:00
A locomotive tender that saw Transnet lose billions of rand was allegedly crafted and tweaked by executives to unfairly benefit a Chinese state company that paid the Guptas and their associates kickbacks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.