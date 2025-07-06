Parents behaving badly: Hilton College principal asks parents to tone it down
Headmaster of SA's most expensive school flags ‘growing tendency towards one-upmanship’
06 July 2025 - 00:00
The headmaster of Hilton College, South Africa’s most expensive school, has told parents to “ditch the opulence”, rein it in on expensive marquees and catering and stop behaving badly at the annual Hilton/Michaelhouse rugby derby...
