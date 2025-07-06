Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

06 July 2025 - 06:27
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Dear reader,

Justice for sale. Outrageous, is it not? When we looked into this, it became clearer that the rich are, thanks in part to dysfunction in the justice system, able to buy their way out of getting criminal records.

Hundreds of thousands of people charged with crimes are paying their way out of criminal records in deals brokered by prosecutors in court hallways. Out-of-court settlements in criminal cases have become commonplace in an attempt to clear court backlogs and save the state the cost of a trial.

Some 150,000 were settled in a year in the South Gauteng region, an overview by Africa Criminal Justice Reform showed. But the “perverse incentive” of money opens the door for the rich to buy their way out of a trial and a criminal conviction, say some legal experts.

In politics, President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid down the law to DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, warning him that any attempt to pull out of the interministerial committee (IMC) on the national dialogue will be seen as insubordination.

This is the first time Ramaphosa has threatened to pull the trigger against Steenhuisen. Should Ramaphosa fire him, the implications for the already strained government of national unity could be dire. But how would it all work? Would Steenhuisen remain active within the IMC, helping to put together the national dialogue that his party has decided should be boycotted? Or it’s another season of upmanship? We break it down in the Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, the Sector Education Training Authority remains en vogue, much thanks to higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane. But the controversial multimillion-rand purchase of a building, through a closed process, by one of the department of higher education & training’s sector learning authorities has now been flagged as irregular by the auditor-general. Leaked documents from the embattled Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) show auditors from the AG’s office were dissatisfied with Ceta’s process to buy the building, finding it fell foul of Treasury regulations guiding procurement. This is a R49m headache for the Ceta board. More details are here.

Elsewhere, ratings agencies, facing a barrage of criticism over the way they assess sovereign credit in Africa, have defended their methodologies — though S&P Global Ratings acknowledged it should boost its presence on the continent. S&P, along with the other two major ratings agencies, Fitch and Moody’s, have come under fire for their sovereign assessments. They were criticised in the Jubilee Report for 2025, commissioned by the late Pope Francis and published last month. S&P Global Ratings president Yann Le Pallec said the company was confident its system was correct but it would increase its footprint in Africa to gain better insight into its economic dynamics.

There’s this and more in your favourite Sunday read today.

Happy reading.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Will Siwelele FC have room for foreigners, one wonders

It must be tough being Thulani Hlatshwayo. The tough as teak defender who answers to the Tyson monicker has faced many battles against tricky ...
Sport
1 day ago

Blind loyalty to circumcision has left a trail of ruined lives

Blind loyalty to cultural concepts that are not subjected to review has left behind a trail of ruined lives, writes Makhudu Sefara
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ramaphosa's rebellion warning for Steenhuisen

DA leader could prompt collapse of GNU if he boycotts ministerial meetings on national dialogue
News
1 day ago

Mbalula takes flak for flouting protocol and announcing Mabuza’s death early

News was on social media before the president had a chance to brief the nation
News
1 day ago

Local scientists claim skin cancer breakthrough

Wits researchers say they have developed a way to deliver medication directly to melanoma cells
News
1 day ago

Dear John, it's not me it's you

It was not quite the usual such letter — penned by  one lover to ditch the other — but it did mark the end of a distant relationship between former ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Senokwane and Subrayen to make debuts for Proteas in second Test

Two debutants will be under the eye of Wiaan Mulder, who didn’t hesitate when asked to captain the side in Bulawayo
Sport
1 day ago

Cape residents trapped in homes after floods

Poor planning of catchment pond and overpopulation blamed at New Rest
News
1 day ago

Parties must stay true to GNU's mission: to build a more prosperous SA for all

Breaking up the government of national unity would go against their pledges to the people of SA
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula

It’s best protocol just to keep schtum, Fiks
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The ‘Cat’: from teacher to ANC kingmaker

Credited with rescuing South Africa from falling over a precipice, the former deputy president wasn’t always a hero, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Safa promotion playoffs marked by off field protests right until the end

The winners of the ABC Motsepe League playoffs will be determined today following a week that started with SA Football Association excluding Limpopo ...
Sport
1 day ago

Digitisation paves the way to a better state

Clearing the clutter improves efficiency, transparency and accountability, writes Dean Macpherson.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Welcome to the wild side, you over-50s

In the very unlikely event that the point of this column has been lost, please allow me the latitude to explain that the number two comes after the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Groenewald doubles down on corporal punishment

Slow pace at which wheels of justice grind is the real issue, says expert
News
1 day ago

Construction authority's R49m building buy flagged as irregular

Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi told MPs the deal had the Treasury's blessing
News
1 day ago

Raging bulls: Mbalula, Ntuli clash over ANC ‘top 7’ running regional conferences

National executive committee accused of losing focus on national issues and guidance — insiders say chief whip accuses secretary-general of ...
News
1 day ago

Trump's policies will cause rise in terrorism in Africa

The continent will fare especially badly, though Western states will also be rocked by waves of displaced people, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

IN PICS | Fashion fillies steal the race at Greyville

Awesome? Astounding? Or just plain head-scratching.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Cool heads must prevail on corporal punishment

Of course, Groenewald insists his suggestion has nothing to do with a “return to apartheid”, but the contours of poverty and injustice in South ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Celluloid dreams of a bioscope bum

Russell Grant runs one of Joburg’s culture and entertainment gems at 44 Stanley Avenue
Lifestyle
1 day ago

False eulogies are the height of dishonesty

It is perhaps the nature of the strange animal that the ANC has become that such a mercurial figure as Mabuza could have wiggled his way into high ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Hermann's presence a sign of Proteas plans for T20 format

Versatility is very much en vogue for Shukri Conrad as he takes control of coaching the Proteas in the limited overs formats.
Sport
1 day ago

LETTERS | Don't punish people for not supporting BEE

Opposing policies which undermine growth, and therefore investment, and therefore jobs, is a war in defence of the poor, be they black or white, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The ANC’s Afrikaner conundrum

It is easy to dismiss the Afrikaner trip to the US as unofficial and unauthorised — but the officials they met were real, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Tau says he has a better plan for R26bn funds

Minister calls for access to untapped enterprise and supplier development funds levied from corporates
Business Times
1 day ago
