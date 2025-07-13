News

Bitter tears and red velvet cake in honour of young stewardess Paige Bell killed in superyacht tragedy

13 July 2025 - 00:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

Former Hillcrest High School pupil Paige Bell was living the high life cruising the turquoise waters of the Bahamas in a 41m superyacht, rubbing shoulders with the jet set and soaking up the vibe of the bustling Caribbean beach clubs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bitter tears and red velvet cake in honour of young stewardess Paige Bell ... News
  2. From legal aide to Mchunu's PR — at triple the pay Politics
  3. Mass resignations rock Pan African Bar Association News
  4. Vandalism, ‘sweetheart deal’ and court action at exclusive Joburg country club News
  5. Nkabane's China trip halted as axe hovers Politics

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025