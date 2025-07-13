Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

13 July 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

Senzo Mchunu, our embattled police minister, has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant him special leave as calls grow for his immediate removal following allegations that he is associated with criminals who are in possession of state secrets. Mchunu’s future hangs in the balance following an explosive media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last weekend, where he alleged that the minister was interfering with his work and protecting the interests of his politically connected cronies who have fallen foul of the law. What should the president do? What must he tell the nation tonight? The details of various scenarios are carefully put together in this edition of the Sunday Times.

But wait — as Ramaphosa prepares to address the nation, the Sunday Times also brings you dramatic details of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane, who on Friday was ordered to cancel a trip to China — when she was already in the departure lounge at OR Tambo International Airport. In what could presage a cabinet reshuffle later today when the president addresses the nation, Ramaphosa told Nkabane — who is accused of lying to parliament — not to go anywhere until after his speech, government sources told the Sunday Times. We speak to Nkabane and those in the know as we lay bare her drama-filled weekend.

Speaking of departures, the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (Pabasa), the  body of advocates known for its pro-transformation stance, faced more mass resignations this week. In two separate letters, 36 advocates announced their immediate departure, with one letter citing concerns the organisation had become “politicised”. Who would have thought? At the heart of problems dividing our lawyers is, among others, how the organisation handled issues relating to justice Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who said some unsavoury, race-laced remarks when one of the lawyers applied to be excused because he wanted to take part in the Comrades Marathon.

In the Business Times, a businessman involved in a court battle with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) over a R70m debt was surprisingly named to serve on its board. Now trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau is embarrassed and livid, vowing to investigate the way board members are nominated for entities that report to his department. Sam Bhembe was announced as one of eight appointments to the IDC board on June 26, but his name was hastily withdrawn after the development finance institution flagged the conflict. The cabinet was forced to issue a correction on the same day his appointment was announced, noting the conflict. He has since become ineligible for selection.

There’s this and much more in your favourite Sunday read.

