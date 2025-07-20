From stage lights to darkness: Barry Hilton on his battle with depression
'If it wasn't for my wife, I probably would be dead'
20 July 2025 - 00:00
Barry Hilton built a name for himself as “the cousin” who made South Africans laugh at themselves. But behind the funny façade, the comedian was fighting debilitating depression and the urge to kill himself. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.