Read the Sunday Times e-edition

20 July 2025 - 05:02
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

It must be raining board positions. At least nine ANC Youth League leaders have been handed cushy posts on the boards of Gauteng’s beleaguered public hospitals — one of them without a matric.

The appointments follow the scandal over ANC-connected individuals being appointed to the boards of sector education & training authorities. Board memberships aren’t a problem if "young lions" are qualified and compete fairly with everyone else — but this is far from what is happening.

The advert for the board nominations stipulates that applicants be professionals with expertise in legal, finance, management, governance, medicine or health-related backgrounds. ActionSA MP Dr Kgosi Letlape, a former president of the South African Medical Association, slammed the appointments as the “perpetuation of corruption and cronyism”. Undeterred, successful applicants have been celebrating on social media. One successful candidate, Ziyanda Ncuru, a Gauteng youth league deputy secretary who is listed as a volunteer at Luthuli House, boasted: “Sana eGoli zi big days, young people zi board members. Zisikelwe iyoung lions.” (Young lions have received their share). More on this in the Sunday Times today. 

Elsewhere, the introduction of a biometric system to eliminate corruption is itself mired in corruption. More than R13m has allegedly been siphoned out of the embattled Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta) through two contracts meant to provide and administer a biometric system designed to combat fraudulent learner enrolment in training programmes. At least R6m of this was paid by Ceta to joint venture EZG Vest and Coinvest Africa to administer the system — despite a warning by the auditor-general and an internal whistleblower that there were irregularities in the appointment process.

The other R7.1m was paid to Grayson Reed, a company appointed by Ceta in 2018 to provide the system, which included biometric scanners and a portal to keep track of learners' attendance and automatically link it to payment of stipends. Is the system operational or is this money for jam? The answers are in the Sunday Times today. 

Will the government of national unity survive past budget day on Wednesday? The ANC is in a desperate scramble to persuade its biggest partner in the GNU to reverse its decision to reject departmental budgets ahead of the passage of the Appropriation Bill this week.

 The DA has dug in its heels over its resolution to reject departmental budgets for ANC ministers implicated in wrongdoing. The bill allocates funds to various national departments and entities, and includes a schedule made up of departmental votes. According to legal advice received by the chair of the standing committee on appropriations, Mmusi Maimane, a rejection of several departmental budgets could mean the collapse of the budget.

Still on punishing those linked to corruption, why are those in big companies treated differently to our much-maligned politicians? In Business Times, the Black Business Council has condemned the involvement of the McKinsey and Bain consultancies in the work of the B20, the business arm of the G20, saying the taint of state capture corruption hangs over them.

Council CEO Kganki Matabane told Business Times on Friday the involvement of the companies harmed the credibility of the B20: “If the B20 continues to work with McKinsey and Bain in their activities of the G20, we will formally ask the president to reject the report that comes out of their [discussions], because he would be taking in the outcome of activities by corrupt actors.” 

We have this and much more in the Sunday Times.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Cachalia has his work cut out saving snake-infested SAPS

Prof Firoz Cachalia appointment as acting police minister from August comes at a time when public trust in the SAPS has reached an all-time low.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Boks douse fired-up Georgia

The performance by the Springboks last night only touched the realm of rout but, to be fair, it was really about the route the defending champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Morocco, Nigeria saunter into Wafcon semis

Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hosts Morocco delighted a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat as they claimed a confident 3-1 victory ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zakithi Nene finishes third in London, Akani Simbine a distant fifth

Akani Simbine and Zakithi Nene were served warnings in London on Saturday that just one mistake can cost them dearly.
Sport
1 day ago

Top-brass concerns over SAPS political killings task team exposed

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the police's high ranks, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week received documents indicating internal SAPS concerns ...
News
1 day ago

Absa 'conducting witch-hunt' for leakers of information about ex-CEO

Absa Bank has launched what has been described as a witch-hunt to smoke out those who leaked confidential information about Arrie Rautenbach, ...
News
1 day ago

Mampara of week: Nhlamulo Ndhlela

Madiba would spin in his grave
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Young lions 'get their share'

A slew of ANC Youth League members have scored board posts at Gauteng hospitals that offer generous payouts just for showing up
News
1 day ago

MC Alger offers Rulani redemption to prove he's not bark and no bite

Another season and another sojourn into North Africa for Rulani Mokwena, and the million-rand question is: how will things pan out for him this time ...
Sport
1 day ago

Just in the nick of time

Cupcake kept the family meeting short if not sweet
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Aggrieved RAF board members hit back at Creecy

Five of the 11 board members fired this week accuse minister of treating them unfairly
News
1 day ago

Weak Wallabies just not good enough

The hype was huge but the occasion itself was never going to match the hype because the current crop of Wallabies just aren’t good enough to beat a ...
Sport
1 day ago

ANC hustles for departmental budget votes

But DA won't back down on its refusal to authorise funds for ministers accused of corruption.
News
1 day ago

A significant victory in holding tech giants to account

It's well known that the internet can harm society — especially children — when used for criminal ends. Sadly, individuals and governments are often ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Be gentle with the tribe of daydreamers

Some of my best friendships are based on the recognition of this malady that the world calls daydreaming, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Seta millions splashed on dud biometric system to beat fraud

More than R13m has allegedly been siphoned out of the embattled Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta) through two contracts meant to ...
News
1 day ago

How lawyer mom whipped tech giant Meta

Emma Sadleir’s hellish week ends with bubbles — and plans for new battles
News
1 day ago

President needs to rein in Ntshavheni

Contrary to reassuring the public and investors, her ill-considered statements may have served instead to unsettle citizens and to place South Africa ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Proteas experimentation is more authentic under Conrad

Proteas stand-in captain Rassie van der Dussen feels there is a different mindset about the experimenting the team is doing under Shukri Conrad ...
Sport
1 day ago

ANC mulls its GNU options after standoffs with DA

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is considering five options to reconfigure the government of national unity (GNU) after several standoffs ...
News
1 day ago

Boks in uncharted waters

Captain Siya Kolisi believes the experienced hands in the Springbok squad are driven by hunger to play at another Rugby World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS | Living large for a cool R300k a night

Perched on the slopes of Lion’s Head in Clifton, social media, movie, sport and music personalities from around the world have stayed at Pengilly ...
News
1 day ago

Murderer's confession implicates cops

Chilling account of a political assassination lends new significance to KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about links ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Nkota's move to Saudi Pro League hailed as groundbreaking

Mohau Nkota possibly ended last week in Spain with Orlando Pirates oblivious he will soon be across the border in Portugal wearing the colours of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sports bodies 'in crisis' as McKenzie's department slashes funding

Sports bodies say they have been plunged into financial turmoil after the department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) slashed annual grants, but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Putting kids first, as Madiba would have wanted

Every year on July 18 you may or may not spend 67 minutes in service honouring the now sadly contested legacy of President Nelson Mandela.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The rot goes much wider than the police

As potentially earthshaking as Mkhwanazi’s claims are, they unintentionally highlight a deeper, more pervasive problem, writes Mike Siluma.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Cyril, the one-trick pony, drags judges into the political mud

Corruption has become such a way of life the ANC doesn’t even seem to care what the public thinks, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Now is not the time for toxic politics

Instead of trying to reset relations with the US, SA should instead reset relations with Israel — and it could start now, by reopening our embassy in ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

South Africa needs to act urgently as US tariffs loom

Without the necessary business and civil society expertise in negotiations with the Trump administration, SA faces certain economic devastation, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Fury at B20 role for state capture firms

Both McKinsey and Bain provide services for the business form, and the Black Business Council is not happy
Business Times
1 day ago

UCT scraps flawed AI detectors as it races to keep up with global shift in higher education

The University of Cape Town has officially adopted a university-wide framework that sets out how AI technologies should be integrated into teaching, ...
News
1 day ago

Preserving the alliance crucial for the ANC

Only by being present in daily working-class struggles, beyond elections, can the SACP and its allies build lasting, transformative power, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
