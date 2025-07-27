Former police head called out in court over ‘intelligence report’
27 July 2025 - 00:00
Former national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole was this week called out in the Pretoria high court for using a nonexistent intelligence report to back out of a R580m settlement with a forensic data company...
