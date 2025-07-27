News

Now the hard part starts in hunt for teen porn perps

Tech giant Meta has handed over data on WhatsApp and Instagram accounts, but deep digging is still required

27 July 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Fresh from its court victory against tech giant Meta, The Digital Law Company (TDLC) now faces another uphill battle — tracing who is behind the accounts and profiles linked to the online porn racket targeting local teens. ..

